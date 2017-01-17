Johnston Health salutes patient registrar in Clayton

When she was a child, Mary Casey enjoyed listening to the stories told by the three aunts in her family who were nurses. In particular, she was impressed with how they comforted their patients by doing things such as sharing a joke or offering an empathetic ear.
She’s been able to do many of those same things, and much more, during the last 14 years as a patient registrar in same-day surgery, first at The Summit outpatient surgery center in Clayton and now at Johnston Health Clayton.
“I love interacting with patients and making them feel at ease,” said Casey, who grew up in the Archer Lodge community. “For many of them, it’s their first time having surgery.”
For going above and beyond, Casey was recently recognized as a Johnston Health Ambassador.
During a surprise presentation, chief executive Chuck Elliott read aloud words of praise from Casey’s co-workers. And he shared a recent story of how she alerted the staff when a patient’s husband began showing signs of a heart attack.
Kathy Scott, who is supervisor of patient registration in Clayton, said Casey assists in any way she can, whether it’s cleaning a room, taking out the trash or taking specimens to the lab. “One of our nurses says she keeps the flow going so that we can do our jobs more easily,” Scott said.
Other co-workers described Casey as kind, always happy and responsive to the needs of patient and family members.
“She’s the humble, quiet person in the back who holds everything up,” said one. “She initiates processes that yield improvements. Everyone, including the volunteers, appreciates her.”
Casey said she has enjoyed introducing residents in Clayton and surrounding communities to Johnston Health. “I’ve enjoyed the positive feedback from our patients about our hospital,” she added. “I love that everyone here works together. This is a great department.”
Casey has two grown children and a 4-year-old grandson. In her spare time, she enjoys shopping, spending time with family and watching UNC basketball.
