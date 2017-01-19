Clayton High School closes because of electrical problems

Clayton High School closed Thursday because of an electrical problem discovered when staff arrived and found smoke in the building, Johnston County school officials said.
The announcement came shortly after 7 a.m.
Firefighters were called to the school when staff arrived and found smoke, and power was out in various parts of the building then, district spokeswoman Tracey Peedin Jones said.
Firefighters and district maintenance workers were working to determine what caused the problem, she said.
