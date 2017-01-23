JCC to offer small-business seminars, job-skills training

Small-business seminars
The Small Business Center at Johnston Community College has scheduled the following free seminars. To register, call 919-209-2224 or 919-209-2015, email sbc@mail.johnstoncc.edu or go to johnstoncc.edu/continuing-education/small-business-center.aspx.
Social Media for Your Small Business – noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Learn how to use social media to draw attention to your business.
Get Your Business Online with Google – a web seminar available Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Learn how to set up a “Google My Business” page.
Is Your Small Business Google-ized? – a web seminar available Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Wednesday, March 15. Learn how to optimize a website for Google searches.
Business Structures 101 – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. This seminar will review the structures a business can take – sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, limited liability company, etc. – and the advantages and disadvantages of each one.
So You Think You Want to Start a Small Business – 6-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Learn what it takes to launch a small business.
Cash Flow – Understanding Your Budget – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Learn how to quickly spot positive and negative cash-flow indicators.
10 Steps to Starting a Small Business – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Topics include market research, business structures, state and local taxes, fees and licenses, record keeping and writing a business plan.
Job-skills training
Johnston Community College has scheduled the following classes designed to prepare people for employment. The classes are free to the unemployed, the poor and people who have received notice of a pending layoff. To enroll, call Danielle Hussey at 919-209-2042.
Digital Literacy Certificate – 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 30 to March 6, in Room A164 in the Elsee Building on the Smithfield campus, 245 College Road. Students will learn basic computer concepts and skills.
Skills for Success – 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 26 at the NCWorks Career Center, 8998 U.S. 70 Business, Clayton. Learn resume and interview tips. The college will offer the one-day class again Feb. 9, Feb. 22, March 9 and March 23.
Direct Care Basics – 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7 to May 11, in Room F232 in the Health Building on the Smithfield Business. Learn the skills and duties of the personal and home-care professional.
Working Smart Training – 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 6-16, in Room C2019 in the Wilson Building on the Smithfield campus. Learning communication skills, problem-solving skills, time management, accountability and other job skills.
Also, the college’s Employability Skills Labs is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the JCC Career Services Center on the Smithfield campus. Work at your own pace with an instructor to fulfill your career objectives.
