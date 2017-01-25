‘Anyone missing a big bird?’ Emu found in Johnston County

An emu was found strolling through Johnston County this week and a local animal group is trying to reunite it with its owner.
The Johnston County Animal Protection League shared photos on Wednesday of the big, flightless bird on on its walk through a residential area of Johnston County from Facebook user Helen Scott.
A comment on Scott’s post said the bird was also spotted heading southbound on Interstate 95 near Micro and Kenly.
For more information or if the lost emu belongs to you, contact Johnston County Animal Control at 919-934-8474.
Emu are the second-largest living birds by height after ostrich. Emu are endemic to Australia, where they are the largest native bird. Emu are soft-feathered, brown flightless birds with long necks and legs and can grow up to about 6 feet tall. They can also travel far and sprint at speeds up to about 30 mph.
Comments