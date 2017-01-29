Benson breaks ground on $9.2 million Hampton Inn hotel

BENSON The ground has been broken on the site of Benson’s new Hampton Inn hotel, set to open this fall.
The Leath Company and the town broke ground on the $9.2 million project on Thursday after a reception at Char-Grill attended by more than 70 people, according to a news release from the town.
The hotel will be on South Walton Avenue near Interstate 95 and will include 89 rooms and a lower-level conference space. Two pieces of land have been set aside near the hotel for restaurants.
“The Town of Benson is excited and proud to announce the arrival of Hampton Inn to our community,” said Mayor William W. Massengill Jr. “The demand for additional hotel room availability in Benson is extremely high. The Leath Company's project has helped to kick-start developmental growth along Interstate 95 at Exit 79. We are definitely a community on the ‘grow.’ ”
