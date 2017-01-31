McGee’s Middle teacher receives Legion auxiliary honor

A science teacher at McGee’s Crossroads Middle School has received the Educator of the Year Award from the Benson American Legion Auxiliary. Wesley Bullock accepted the honor during the Benson Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and awards ceremony on Jan. 26.
Bullock, a second-year teacher, is deeply connected to students and staff through his leadership and involvement in and outside of the school, said Jennifer Swartz, assistant principal.
Bullock is a technology contact and leader for the staff, serving as the school’s digital learning coach. He assists teachers with instructional-technology tools, supporting their efforts to increase student engagement.
Bullock is a member of the School Improvement Team and a liaison between the school’s leadership team and the seventh grade team.
Bullock supports academic competition as coach of the school’s Science Olympiad team. He meets with students in grades 6-8 twice a week after school to train for competitions around the state.
Bullock serves as the seventh grade support teacher for the school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program. In that role, he coordinates field trips to colleges and universities, stages fundraisers within the community and helps the AVID team through his contacts at N.C. State University.
In addition to Bullock’s leadership with staff and students, he runs a weather station on the school’s campus. His degree in meteorology and passion for weather combine to provide up-to-date local weather information for the larger Benson community.
