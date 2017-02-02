People Notes

Brothers earn Eagle Award
Brothers Nick Bunn and Chris Wagstaff received the Eagle Award, Boy Scouting’s highest honor, during a court of honor at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For his Eagle project, Bunn did a beautification project, building two benches and landscaping, for the Clayton House, a memory-care community. Wagstaff filled more than 100 comfort bags for the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office to give to children involved in calls.
The boys presented two mentor pins, one to Ralph “Bud” Keaton and the other to their father, Michael Wagstaff, who has been an assistant scoutmaster and scoutmaster over the years.
Their father went on every camp-out to watch his boys learn and grow. “He has never wanted to miss a thing,” said Janice Wagstaff, the boys’ mother. “He is truly the best dad in the world.”
Bunn and Wagstaff are 2016 graduates of Cleveland High School. Bunn will enroll at Brigham Young University-Idaho in January. Wagstaff is attending Appalachian State, where he is majoring in athletic training.
Johnston Girl Scouts earn Silver Award
Seven Johnston County Girl Scouts recently earned their Silver Award.
For their Silver Award project, Gracie Moore, Charlesanna Dardan, Anna Knowles, Callie Massengill, Mary Wood, Annah Lassiter and Cheryl Lynn Moore place recycling bins around their school and church. The girls, who make their homes in the Benson, Four Oaks and Newton Grove communities, emptied the bins regularly, separating plastics, paper and bottle cans.
Gracie and Cheryl Lynn Moore are the daughters of Ronnie and Stephanie Moore. Gracie has been in Girl Scouts since 2009 and is also active in her church youth group and in dance. Cheryl Lynn has been in Girl Scouts since 2007 and is active in Key Club, FFA and her church youth group.
Charlesanna Dardan has been a Girl Scout since 2009. In addition to Girl Scouting, she competes in gymnastics and is active in her church youth group.
Anna Knowles, the daughter of Charles and Wendy Knowles, has been a Girl Scout since 2009. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is active in recreation volleyball, church activities, dance and softball.
Calli Massengill, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Massengill, has been a Girl Scout since 2011. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is active in cheerleading, softball, gymnastics, voice and her church youth group.
Mary Wood, the daughter of Michael and Dae Wood, has been a Girl Scout since 2008. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is active in cheerleading, gymnastics, dance and her church youth group. Also, she plays the piano.
Annah Lassiter, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lassiter, has been a Girl Scout since 2008. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is active in volleyball, dance and her church youth group.
The girls are members of Troop 3520, led by Joy Darden and Stephanie Moore.
Clayton Girl Scout earns Silver Award
Jordan Clark of Clayton has earned Girl Scouting’s Silver Award.
For her Girl Scout Silver Award project, Clark helped a community horse farm with maintenance and horse care. The farm’s owner is elderly and needs help around the farm, which he uses to teach children with disabilities about horse care and horsemanship. To give back, Clark cared for horses, mended fences, landscaped and cleaned. She will continue to volunteer at the stable in the future.
Clark is the daughter of Peter and Kristine Clark. A Girl Scout since 2007, she is a member of Troop 640, led by Angie Taylor and Melissa Hill. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is active in her school’s golf and swim teams, Future Business Leaders of American, Sign Language Club and HOSA. Also, she babysits.
Smithfield Boy Scout earns Eagle Award
John Brinson Ashley, a member of Boy Scout Troop 77 in Smithfield, has earned the Eagle Award, Boy Scouting’s highest honor.
For his Eagle Award project, Ashley built and installed a bulletin board between the tennis courts and soccer field at Smithfield-Selma High School. Also, he cleaned up the landscaping around the tennis courts.
The son of Emery and Kim Ashley of Smithfield, Ashley joined scouting as Tiger Cub and worked his way through the ranks, completing his Eagle Award just before his 18th birthday.
He graduated with high honors from Smithfield-Selma High School in June 2016. At SSS, he played on the varsity tennis team for four years, earning the Most Improved Award, Most Valuable Player Award, Coach’s Award, Sportsmanship Award and all-conference honors.
Also, Ashley was a member of the SSS marching band, concert band and jazz bands for four years. As senior, he won Most Outstanding Jazz Band Member and played first chair trumpet in all three bands. He as a member of the 2013 marching band that won the national championship.
Ashley’s hobbies include playing the trumpet, piano, guitar, tennis and basketball. He attends Campbell University with the intention of majoring in trust and wealth management.
Clayton Girl Scout earns Silver Award
Mackenzie Hill of Clayton has earned the Silver Award, Girl Scouting’s second-highest achievement.
For her Silver Award project, dubbed “Blessing Bags,” Hill put together bags of hygiene items for those in need. She collected donations and created 50 Blessing Bags, each of which contained a comb, deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo and more. She passed out the bags to homeless people in parks and other populous areas. She will continue to collect items to donate to a local food pantry.
Hill is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Channing B. Hill. Aa Girl Scout since 2007, she is a member of Troop 640, led by Angie Taylor, Gwen Anderson, Melissa Hill and Heather Anderson. In addition to Girl Scouting, Hill is active in competitive dancing at Premier Athletics.
Air Force trains Mikayla Gutierrez
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mikayla C. Gutierrez has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, the Air Force’s core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Gutierrez is the daughter of Johnny Gutierrez of Clayton and Tracy S. Dufresne of Willow Spring.
She is a 2016 graduate of Johnston County Middle College.
Victoria Ward joins Angus Association
Victoria Bailey Ward of Clayton is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Clayton Girl Scout earns Silver Award
Taylor Cole of Clayton has earned the Silver Award, Girl Scouting’s second highest achievement.
For her Silver Award project, “Read to Succeed,” Cole tutored students at Cooper Elementary School to help improve their reading skills. In addition, she collected 300 books to donate to Cooper Elementary and an additional 150 to donate to the Hocutt-Ellington Library.
As a Girl Scout, Cole has learned about taking action to make the world a better place. She hopes that her project encourages students to strive to excel in reading.
Cole is the daughter of Jamie and Tina Cole. She is a member of Girl Scout Troop 3176, led by Jennifer Hubbard and Joy Gordon. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is active in church and the Clayton School of Dance.
Brianna Smith earns Silver Award
Brianna Smith of Four Oaks has earned the Silver Award, the second-highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
For her Girl Scout Silver Award project, Smith wanted to provide comfort to children in emergency rooms. As a special-needs child herself, Smith said she understands how scary and uncomfortable hospitals can be, so she made teddy bears to hand out to children.
Smith is the daughter of Anne and William Smith. A Girl Scout since 2004, she is a member of Girl Scout Troop 394, led by Helen Allen. In addition to Girl Scouting, Smith takes part in the Miracle League of Johnston County and the youth group at Blackman’s Grove Baptist Church.
Air Force trains West Johnston graduate
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael J. Holland has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2015 graduate of West Johnston High School.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, the Air Force’s core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
