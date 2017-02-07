Johnston County

February 7, 2017 9:21 AM

Johnston County Real Estate Transactions

The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:

Michael S. Woodard, trustee, to Greenshire Property LLC, 55.33 acres, $310,000.

Wynn Construction Inc. to Frederick Autry, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $255,000.

Willie W. Clark Jr. to H&H Constructors of Fayetteville LLC, six lots in Meadows at Sunset Ridge subdivision, $270,000.

William Kirk Russell and Jennifer Ann Russell to Todd M. Garrison and Kristin L. Garrison, lot in Peachtree at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $308,000.

Wilbert G. Barbee and Eula W. Barbee to Jimmie D. Hammonds, 1225 W. Blanche St., Selma, $350,000.

John Kevin Craft and Jerri Lynn Craft to Willie Clark Jr. and Kimberly Byrd, lot in Branch Woods subdivision, $283,000.

Nancy Daly Raynor and Richard Daniel Raynor to Christie Prill Rafferty and Pete Rafferty, 2164 Cole Road, Clayton, $235,000.

Genesis Living Inc. to Six Hundred Pioneer LLC, lot in Glenview Acres subdivision, $360,000.

SDG Development LLC to Karyn Meurs Barefoot and Chadwick Allen Barefoot, lot in Polenta Fields subdivision, $292,000.

Weaver Homes Inc. to Clarence N. Paul IV and Judith Margaret Paul, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $274,000.

Colin James Leitch and Patricia Carter Leitch to Jack R. Hunt and Ann B. Hunt, two lots, $540,000.

Scott Chambers and Crystal Chambers to Allisa C. Shepard and Jeffrey D. Shepard, lot in The Estates at Tuscany subdivision, $355,000.

Cumberland Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $244,500.

Kirkwood Builders Inc. to Charles D. Scorza, lot in The Nine at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $600,000.

Shenandoah Homes LLC to Michael Garrison Clayton and Jasmine Jamara Clayton, lot in The Orchards at Summerlyn subdivision, $275,000.

Veronelli Homes Inc. to Sean Langley Wilder and Michelle Wilder, lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $214,000.

Homes By Michael Ford LLC to Matthew K. Ruffin and Ashley E. Ruffin, lot in Pine Ridge subdivision, $327,000.

John Jackson Hicks and Connie J. Hicks to Gerald A. Norris Jr. and Lori R. Norris, lot in Hannah’s Creek subdivision, $281,000.

Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to Tahesha R. Shaw and Anotine Shaw, lot in Flowers Crest at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $240,000.

Crosswind Custom Homes Inc. to Stephen R. Jancso and Diane P. Jancso, lot in McLemore Estates subdivision, $466,500.

Gary D. Allen and Melissa Allen to Erica Willis, lot in Ella’s Bend subdivision, $232,000.

Zogreo LLC to Sunnyvale Investments LLC, lot on West Main Street in Clayton, $1.25 million.

Joseph G. Iorio and Pamela S. Iorio to Tanya M. Furnia, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $230,000.

Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Bernita M. Nichols, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $257,000.

Victor M. Sperling and Carol L. Sperling to Hildegard Webber and Ian Webber, lot in The Hunt at Adams Point subdivision, $257,000.

Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Taiwo A. Fubara and Sofiri A. Fubara, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $233,500.

Nadine C. Smith to CSH Property One LLC, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $226,000.

Christopher John Rodemann and Margaret Daley Rodemann to Mary Lou Barrett, lot in South Ridge subdivision, $216,000.

Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Joseph G. Iorio and Pamela S. Iorio, lot in Heritage subdivision, $245,000.

Agency Partners LLC to Oak Capital LLC, tracts, $850,000.

Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Janice Hocutt, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $205,000.

Allied Investors Group LLC to Scott Vandekerckhove and Tiffanie S. Vandekerckhove, lot in Cooper Farms subdivision, $270,000.

Alvin E. Cox, et al, to Lloyd J. Cox and Kathy J. Cox, tracts, $325,000.

Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Allen Wayne Sawyer and Vickie Minshew Sawyer, lot in The Highlands at Adams Point subdivision, $296,000.

H&H Constructors Inc. to Hicham Lamouissi and Douaa Naciri, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $220,000.

Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Cheryl P. Ford and Morgan Ford, lot in River Dell Townes at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $323,500.

Maria Godwin, et al, to Caroline Snow, one tract, $220,000.

Amos Parker Builders Inc. to Joseph Dixon Everett Jr. and Miriam W. Everett, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $295,000.

Herbert T. Roberts and Jennifer M. Roberts to Keisha Purvis and Phillip Purvis, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $245,000.

John F. Gordon and Anne Gordon to Donnie Johnson, lot in Brookhill Estates subdivision, $244,000.

Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Carlton N. Gunter and Loretta Gunter, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $214,000.

Christopher M. Nemcheck and Julie M. Overly to Dawn Marie Garrison and Jonathan David Garrison, lot in Archers Cove subdivision, $229,000.

Darrin Bisson and Jennifer Haley Bisson to Brian Terry Boswell and Autumn N. Boswell, lot in Magnolia subdivision, $245,000.

TMD Residential Properties LLC to Thomas Owen McBride and Noelle Marie McBride, lot in Lakewood Estates subdivision, $235,000.

Full Spectrum Custom Homes Inc. to Eric Hicks and Karolina Hicks, lot in The Meadows at Adams Point subdivision, $364,500.

Terramor Homes Inc. to Latoya James Torrance and Jamaal Torrance, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $218,000.

