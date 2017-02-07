Johnston County Real Estate Transactions

The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
Michael S. Woodard, trustee, to Greenshire Property LLC, 55.33 acres, $310,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Frederick Autry, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $255,000.
Willie W. Clark Jr. to H&H Constructors of Fayetteville LLC, six lots in Meadows at Sunset Ridge subdivision, $270,000.
William Kirk Russell and Jennifer Ann Russell to Todd M. Garrison and Kristin L. Garrison, lot in Peachtree at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $308,000.
Wilbert G. Barbee and Eula W. Barbee to Jimmie D. Hammonds, 1225 W. Blanche St., Selma, $350,000.
John Kevin Craft and Jerri Lynn Craft to Willie Clark Jr. and Kimberly Byrd, lot in Branch Woods subdivision, $283,000.
Nancy Daly Raynor and Richard Daniel Raynor to Christie Prill Rafferty and Pete Rafferty, 2164 Cole Road, Clayton, $235,000.
Genesis Living Inc. to Six Hundred Pioneer LLC, lot in Glenview Acres subdivision, $360,000.
SDG Development LLC to Karyn Meurs Barefoot and Chadwick Allen Barefoot, lot in Polenta Fields subdivision, $292,000.
Weaver Homes Inc. to Clarence N. Paul IV and Judith Margaret Paul, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $274,000.
Colin James Leitch and Patricia Carter Leitch to Jack R. Hunt and Ann B. Hunt, two lots, $540,000.
Scott Chambers and Crystal Chambers to Allisa C. Shepard and Jeffrey D. Shepard, lot in The Estates at Tuscany subdivision, $355,000.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $244,500.
Kirkwood Builders Inc. to Charles D. Scorza, lot in The Nine at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $600,000.
Shenandoah Homes LLC to Michael Garrison Clayton and Jasmine Jamara Clayton, lot in The Orchards at Summerlyn subdivision, $275,000.
Veronelli Homes Inc. to Sean Langley Wilder and Michelle Wilder, lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $214,000.
Homes By Michael Ford LLC to Matthew K. Ruffin and Ashley E. Ruffin, lot in Pine Ridge subdivision, $327,000.
John Jackson Hicks and Connie J. Hicks to Gerald A. Norris Jr. and Lori R. Norris, lot in Hannah’s Creek subdivision, $281,000.
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to Tahesha R. Shaw and Anotine Shaw, lot in Flowers Crest at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $240,000.
Crosswind Custom Homes Inc. to Stephen R. Jancso and Diane P. Jancso, lot in McLemore Estates subdivision, $466,500.
Gary D. Allen and Melissa Allen to Erica Willis, lot in Ella’s Bend subdivision, $232,000.
Zogreo LLC to Sunnyvale Investments LLC, lot on West Main Street in Clayton, $1.25 million.
Joseph G. Iorio and Pamela S. Iorio to Tanya M. Furnia, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $230,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Bernita M. Nichols, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $257,000.
Victor M. Sperling and Carol L. Sperling to Hildegard Webber and Ian Webber, lot in The Hunt at Adams Point subdivision, $257,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Taiwo A. Fubara and Sofiri A. Fubara, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $233,500.
Nadine C. Smith to CSH Property One LLC, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $226,000.
Christopher John Rodemann and Margaret Daley Rodemann to Mary Lou Barrett, lot in South Ridge subdivision, $216,000.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Joseph G. Iorio and Pamela S. Iorio, lot in Heritage subdivision, $245,000.
Agency Partners LLC to Oak Capital LLC, tracts, $850,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Janice Hocutt, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $205,000.
Allied Investors Group LLC to Scott Vandekerckhove and Tiffanie S. Vandekerckhove, lot in Cooper Farms subdivision, $270,000.
Alvin E. Cox, et al, to Lloyd J. Cox and Kathy J. Cox, tracts, $325,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Allen Wayne Sawyer and Vickie Minshew Sawyer, lot in The Highlands at Adams Point subdivision, $296,000.
H&H Constructors Inc. to Hicham Lamouissi and Douaa Naciri, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $220,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Cheryl P. Ford and Morgan Ford, lot in River Dell Townes at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $323,500.
Maria Godwin, et al, to Caroline Snow, one tract, $220,000.
Amos Parker Builders Inc. to Joseph Dixon Everett Jr. and Miriam W. Everett, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $295,000.
Herbert T. Roberts and Jennifer M. Roberts to Keisha Purvis and Phillip Purvis, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $245,000.
John F. Gordon and Anne Gordon to Donnie Johnson, lot in Brookhill Estates subdivision, $244,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Carlton N. Gunter and Loretta Gunter, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $214,000.
Christopher M. Nemcheck and Julie M. Overly to Dawn Marie Garrison and Jonathan David Garrison, lot in Archers Cove subdivision, $229,000.
Darrin Bisson and Jennifer Haley Bisson to Brian Terry Boswell and Autumn N. Boswell, lot in Magnolia subdivision, $245,000.
TMD Residential Properties LLC to Thomas Owen McBride and Noelle Marie McBride, lot in Lakewood Estates subdivision, $235,000.
Full Spectrum Custom Homes Inc. to Eric Hicks and Karolina Hicks, lot in The Meadows at Adams Point subdivision, $364,500.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Latoya James Torrance and Jamaal Torrance, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $218,000.
