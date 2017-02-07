JCC accepts Bellwether finalist award

Johnston Community College accepted its 2017 Bellwether finalist award at the Community College Futures Assembly, held Jan. 30-31 in Orlando, Fla.
JCC was among 10 community colleges in the nation chosen as finalists in the planning, governance and finance category. JCC was honored for its One College organizational philosophy for student success.
Although JCC did not win the category, the college’s president, Dr, David Johnson, said he was proud of JCC’s commitment to student success.
“This independent policy think-tank is one of the premier organizations in the United States which recognizes and promotes effective college programs,” Johnson said. “I was extremely proud of our team of presenters as they represented the entire institution’s work to fulfill student success.”
“We were so privileged to be a part of the 2017 Community College Futures Assembly as a Bellwether Award finalist,” he added.
JCC launched its One College model in 2010 with the restructuring of the curriculum division. That restructuring included combining continuing education with curriculum programming under the leadership of one vice president and five deans; a merger of registration staff; and creation of a Center for Academic Planning to develop skilled-employee pipelines and give students one-stop service delivery.
The Bellwether Awards are part of the Community College Futures Assembly, established in 1995. The assembly, sponsored by the Institute of Higher Education at the University of Florida, focuses on cutting-edge, trendsetting programs that other colleges might find worthy of replicating. The Bellwether Awards are given annually in three categories to colleges with outstanding and innovative programs or practices.
Earlier this year, JCC was named a top 150 Aspen Prize institution. JCC was the only North Carolina community college eligible to apply for the 2017 award, which recognizes two-year institutions that have demonstrated exceptional student results.
