Business Notes: Feb. 12

‘Breakfast Before Business’ Feb. 22 at JCC
The next “Breakfast Before Business” is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Lee Anne Britt Nance will speak. She is principal of Britt Nance Collaborative LLC, an economic-development and marketing consulting practice. During the event, the college will announce its 2016 Business and Industry Partner Award.
The event is free, but attendees should register online by Feb. 17 at johnstoncc.edu/foundation. Select “Breakfast Before Business” under the Events tab.
For more information, call the JCC Foundation at 919-209-2222.
Bank reports higher earnings
First Citizens BancShares Inc. has reported fourth quarter net income of $52.7 million, or $4.39. The year before, fourth quarter net income was $42.7 million, or $3.56 per share.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, net income was $225.5 million, or $18.77 per share. The year before, net income was $210.4 million, or $17.52 per share.
Small-business seminars
The Small Business Center at Johnston Community College has scheduled the following free seminars. To register, call 919-209-2224 or 919-209-2015, email sbc@mail.johnstoncc.edu or go to johnstoncc.edu/continuing-education/small-business-center.aspx.
So You Think You Want to Start a Small Business – 6-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Learn what it takes to launch a small business.
Cash Flow – Understanding Your Budget – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Learn how to quickly spot positive and negative cash-flow indicators.
10 Steps to Starting a Small Business – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Topics include market research, business structures, state and local taxes, fees and licenses, record keeping and writing a business plan.
