Clayton police seek help in search for missing teen

A Clayton teenager has been missing for the better part of a week, and the town’s police department is asking the public for help finding him.
Nashiem Kahil Attoh, 16, who goes by Kahil, wasn’t at his family’s Clayton home last Wednesday when his father, Brendan Attoh, returned from work. The family then reported him missing. Kahil didn’t show up for classes at Clayton High School the following morning and hasn’t been seen at school or home since.
Clayton detective Bill Kilpatrick, who’s working the case, said it’s not that uncommon for high school students to run off from home, but typically they return in a day or two.
“It’s serious in that we have a 16-year-old who hasn’t been seen or heard from in now pushing a week,” Kilpatrick said.
Kahil doesn’t have a car and doesn’t have his cellphone with him, police said. Kilpatrick said that he is contacting out-of-state family members to see if any know of his whereabouts.
Police ask anyone with information on the location of Kahil to call Kilpatrick at 919-553-1573 or Clayton Crimestoppers at 919-553-8479.
