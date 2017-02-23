SBI alleges Archer Lodge man distributed child porn

A Johnston County man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.
Michael Lewandowski, 58, faces nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security searched Lewandowski’s Archer Lodge home last week after an undercover investigation, finding a number of files containing child pornography on a computer in the home, an SBI spokeswoman said.
At this point, until all seized items are analyzed, the SBI doesn’t know how much illegal material might have been stored.
SBI spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said Lewandowski’s arrest came after undercover agents interacted with him online and received files from Lewandowski.
Lewandowski’s home is about halfway between Clayton and Archer Lodge but is considered within the town limits of Archer Lodge. Lewandowski has been there since 1994. His home is on a large, secluded lot surrounded by similar lots. The second-degree charges say Lewandowski used his home to distribute child pornography.
Lewandowski is being held in the Johnston County Jail.
Comments