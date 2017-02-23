School Notes: Feb. 26

Meredith College honors
A number have Johnstonians have been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Meredith College.
They are Cailyn Clymore and Sarah Leanne Joyner, both of Benson; Laura Elizabeth Culpepper, Erin Nicole Dailey, Taylor Lashonne Dixon, Sarah Elise Kiser, Morgan Elaine Leslie, Barbara Levengood, Katie Jeanette McGee, Whitney Paige Pepper, Alayna Claire Schwenker, Casey Jo Utley, Alexandra Nicole Ward and Kaitlyn Nicole West, all of Clayton; Elizabeth Ruth Evans, Christina Lee and Brianna Mone Taylor, all of Four Oaks; Madison Lelia Batten of Kenly; Toni Rebecca Pearce of Middlesex; Megan Jiang Evans of Princeton; and Alexis Erin Haynes, Haley E Pinkowski and Erin Marie Thibaudeau, all of Selma.
Dean’s List at The Citadel
Patrick McIver of Clayton has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at The Citadel. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.
Archer Lodge students earn band honors
Four Archer Lodge Middle School students have qualified to audition for the all-state band after earning all-district honors. They are Liliana Carreiro, Marrah Ste. Marie, Olivia Swart and Logan Taylor.
Others earning all-district honors were Jenn Amato, Octavio Arroyo, Matthew Coyle, Marcos Fraire-Galindo, Avery Gall, Molly Garland, Hunter Gould, Dakota Grogg, Ethan Ryder-Burge and Kate Vinson.
The following Archer Lodge Middle students earned all-county honors: Jenn Amato, Octavio Arroyo, Liliana Carreiro, Kasey Chambers, Matthew Coyle, Phoebe Demers, Abraham Duran, Nick Eberwein, John Fleming, Marcos Fraire-Galindo, Avery Gall, Zach Gall, Natalia Gamoneda, Molly Garland, Hunter Gould, Dakota Grogg, Hayden Hudson, Marley Joyner, Circe Julian, Rebecca Lavery, Che' McDowell, Jadyn McLean, John Miller, Drake Robertson, Ethan Ryder-Burge, Samuel Sollinger, Mia-Paris Spagnoletti, Marrah Ste. Marie, Olivia Swart, Logan Taylor, Thomas Twisdale, Kate Vinson, Anna Yauger and Abbie Zimmerman.
A compassionate student
The Johnston County Board of Education recently recognized Jaylon Snowden for demonstrating compassion. He is a student at Benson Elementary School.
Student from Kenly named to Dean’s List
Meredith Johnson of Kenly has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Dean’s List at Kent State
Alison Corbitt of Clayton has been named to the fall semester Dean’ List at Kent State University, where she is a senior studying public health. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Student from Clayton enrolls at James Madison
Ryan Etheridge of Clayton has enrolled at James Madison University. He plans to major in sport and recreation management.
Clayton student graduates from St. Scholastica
Craig Markowski of Clayton has graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with the doctor of physical therapy degree.
Chamber salutes academic achievers
The Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce recently recognized top-ranked high school juniors. They are listed below by school.
Johnston County Early College Academy – Rachel Ashworth, Paola Galvan, Rose Hein, Alanna Osorio-Almeida and Aaron Penny.
Johnston County Middle College – Miranda Demers, Chloe Glenn, Kaitlyn Joyner, Kathryn Swinson and Ashton Wilkins.
Neuse Charter School – Tyler Hammer, Mattie High, Alexander Klisiewecz, Abby Lampe and Silas McClure.
Smithfield-Selma High School – Lane Baggett, Kayla Canady, Lindsay Corbett, Emma Creech, Paige Creech, Leigh Dement, Natalie Hill, Biannca Jones, Nkemdirim Obodo, Bryson Peacock, Olivia Price, Gwyn Reece, Cristian Rodriguez, Dominic Sapoch and Leanne Wilson.
Johnstonians graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill
Two Johnston County residents graduated in December from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Don Byrd Bachelor of Angier earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Ashlyn Coelho-Allen of Wendell received a bachelor’s degree in archaeology.
UNC-Chapel Hill Dean’s List
A number of students from Johnston County earned places on the fall semester Dean’s List at UNC-Chapel Hill. They are listed below by community:
Angier – Lindsay Barnes.
Benson – Victoria Sanderford.
Clayton – Arundeep Sandhu, Kayla Orringer, Thomas Fakadej, Michael Mallory, Mattilyn Karst, Lilyanne Zhang, Kaitlin Harlow, Hunter Summey, Mary Sims, Dominique Reardon, Kayli Watson, Allison Tormey, Duncan Hales, Ashley Stufano, Elliott White, Catherine Huffman, Whitney Gulvin and Anna Hughes.
Garner – Lauren McCoy, Allison Henry, Madison Foulke and Christopher Lyon of Garner.
Middlesex – Lindsey Garner.
Princeton – Alexis Juarez.
Selma – Ryan Barlow and Haley Creech of Selma.
Smithfield – William Simons, Valerie Davis, Morgan Gatlin, Brenda Aguilar Banda, Kathryn Fleming, David Cuppett, Haley Talton, John Hess and Taylor Gurganus.
Wendell – Ashlyn Coelho-Allen and Matthew Boykin.
Willow Spring – Melanie Langness.
Neuse Charter to hold raffle, silent auction
Neuse Charter School will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a reverse raffle and silent auction from 7 to 10 p.m. March 31 at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Tickets are $100 and include dinner for two.
If the school meets it ticket-sales goal, the total raffle purse will be more than $20,000. For tickets, call the school at 919-626-2300.
Dean’s List at Greensboro
Patrick Gerard Jesequel of Clayton has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Greensboro College. To qualify, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
