Johnston County schools celebrate Love the Bus Week

Johnston County schools celebrated the district’s school bus drivers and promoted school bus safety during Love the Bus Week in February.
Love the Bus Week is an American School Bus Council campaign to raise awareness and appreciation for the thousands of school bus drivers who safely transport children to and from school.
“It makes me feel good to be recognized for caring so much about getting students to school safely,” said Donna Donovan, a school bus driver and kindergarten teaching assistant at West Smithfield Elementary School. “I love having the opportunity to build relationships with students and also get them home safely every day.”
Public schools across Johnston County showed their appreciation for bus drivers in various ways during Love the Bus Week. Students shared stories about their bus drivers and made cards to deliver to bus drivers. School staff treated bus drivers to lunches and treats to show their appreciation.
“Here in Johnston County public schools we appreciate everyone and the role they serve for the team,” said Superintendent Ross Renfrow. “In order for us to love the bus, we need to show love for our bus drivers.”
Renfrow, his senior staff and Johnston school board members supported Love the Bus Week by riding school buses with students and drivers.
“Taking time out of our schedule to support bus drivers is resemblant of what we need to do on a daily basis in showing how much we appreciate what they do,” Renfrow said.
“What we do instructionally is vital to a student’s success,” the superintendent added. “However, there’s nothing more important than getting a student to and from school safely. When parents entrust us with their most prized possession, their student, then we have to take ultimate care of them.”
Each year, Johnston schools operate more than 300 school buses and activity buses, which travel more than 22,000 miles each day, transporting over 23,000 students daily.
“We need to honor our bus drivers for all the support they give our students on a daily basis,” said Johnston County Board of Education member Todd Sutton. “Without bus drivers, a lot of our students wouldn’t have transportation to school. Love the Bus Week is a great way to show our support and thank them for everything they do.”
