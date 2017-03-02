Missing Clayton teen found in Maryland

Three weeks after he was reported missing, 16-year-old Nashiem Kahil Attoh of Clayton has been found safe in Maryland.
Police said Attoh had been staying with extended family members after leaving his Clayton home following a family disagreement. Attoh was reported missing Feb. 8 and was without a cellphone or car. Police said Attoh made his way to Maryland by train.
Clayton police said Attoh was living with an uncle in Maryland and that he is now in the custody of his mother, but has not yet returned to North Carolina.
