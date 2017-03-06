301 Endless Yard Sale hopes to increase 2017 participation

Organizers of the 301 Endless Yard Sale are seeking more vendors for this year’s event.
While last year’s sale showed increased participation along the 100-mile route, sparse sections remain, and town leaders are looking to change that.
In particular, organizers hope to continue the trend of increased participation by nonprofits and homes along U.S. 301.
“Here in Johnston County, businesses along 301 have been selling vendor spaces in their parking lots and having sidewalk sales for the last four years,” said Ashby Brame, who works for the Johnston County Visitors Bureau and helps organize the sale. “Where we’ve seen the sale grow is that now schools, like South Johnston’s Booster Club, and churches have started opening their parking lots to vendors. In addition, residential stretches of country road outside the major towns that used to be blank now have more and more private residences working together with neighbors to offer very robust yard sales along 301.”
Planning of the event continues to grow in scope. Town managers, tourism representatives, health department officials and employees with emergency services all remain integral parts of the process.
This year, organizers hope to work with the N.C. Department of Transportation to set up a system to track car volume.
Also, towns are working on providing additional events and amenities for vendors and shoppers. Smithfield will have a concert on the first day of the sale. The Wilson Fairgrounds will offering spaces for vendors wishing to camp out with their booth.
This year’s sale is schedule for June 16 and 17 in Johnston, Halifax, Wilson, Nash and Harnett counties. To learn more, go to www.301endlessyardsale.com.
