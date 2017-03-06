Southside Christian names head of school

Southside Christian School in Clayton has named a new head of school. Dr. Daniel Patton will begin his duties this summer.
The Southside board said it was thankful for being able to attract a leader with Patton’s “experience, heart for the Lord, integrity, leadership and passion for preparing students both spiritually and academically.”
“His genuine care for students, coupled with his expertise in school leadership and student learning, are all qualities that the school board and search committee identified as essential for the head-of-school position,” the school said in a news release.
Also, Patton has extensive experience in capital campaigns, the board noted. “His experience in financial management will ensure a continuation of the solid practices SCS has experienced to this point,” the school said.
In recommending Patton to Southside, his colleagues touted his integrity, work ethic, effectiveness and ability to move a school’s agenda forward. “He is deliberate, makes decisions based upon his faith and core values, and builds a strong spiritual and academic culture within the school,” colleagues said.
When asked why he wanted to serve Southside, Patton said: “Aside from seeing students grow in their relationship with the Lord, the most professionally rewarding part of my calling is serving with the school team as programs and facilities are developed. I look forward to leading Southside Christian School in the next chapter of its history as a new campus and facilities become a reality”.
Patton has more than 25 years of head-of-school experience in Christian education. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University, his master’s degree in business administration from Temple University and his bachelor’s degree in business from Liberty University.
Patton and his wife, Mary Ellen, have four married children and six grandchildren.
Southside Christian School plans to build a campus for elementary and secondary students. The school is seeking 35 to 50 acres of land.
Southside Christian serves students from more than 80 churches, and the staff is from more than a dozen churches. The board is moving toward becoming an independent Christian school.
Southside Christian is accredited through the Association of Christian School International and AdvancEd. The school’s first graduating class will receive its diplomas in May.
