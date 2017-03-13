Former SSS player reaches career milestone

On Feb. 18, Selma native Sabrina Shepherd scored her 1,000th point for the Salem College basketball team.
Shepherd reached the career milestone during the first round of the USA South Athletic Conference basketball tournament in Demorest, Ga., becoming only the fourth Salem athlete in school history to score 1,000 points. Shepherd’s achieved the accomplishment in only three years while being on the Dean’s List.
She began playing basketball at age 4 with the Selma Parks and Recreation Department. She went on to play basketball for Selma Middle School under coach Shannon Harrison and for Smithfield-Selma High School under coaches Lori Rose and William Sanders.
Shepherd, a psychology major and senior at the Winston-Salem college, is the daughter of Tim and Darlene Shepherd of Selma. She is the granddaughter of Elmo and Vivian Shepherd of Selma, the late Gracie Shepherd, Ruthann Currie of Raleigh and the late Coyal Wright.
Comments