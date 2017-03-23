Johnston schools begin building improvements

Using a special appropriation from county commissioners, the Johnston County school system has begun a number of school-improvement projects.
Projects underway are a new roof at Four Oaks Elementary, new chillers at East Clayton Elementary, Cooper Elementary and Selma Middle; and new bleachers at Clayton High.
“We’re so thankful the county commissioners have worked so closely with the board in being able to find creative, out-of-the-box ways to fund capital projects,” said Selma Middle School Principal Chris Kennedy. “The commitment that they’ve shown to Selma Middle has been extraordinary.”
Four Oaks Elementary Principal Kathy Parrish welcomed the work on her campus. “We are so excited to get an A-frame roof that will cut down on the leakage in the building,” she said. “It’s going to save a lot of mopping time in the future.”
The bleachers for Clayton High are being fabricated by the manufacturer. Other projects are in the contract phase, including the roof replacement at Smithfield Middle and the chiller replacements at Cooper and East Clayton elementary schools.
Upcoming projects include roof replacements at Selma and Clayton middle schools. That work is in the in the bidding phase.
Still in the preliminary phase is a $650,000 project to build a public restroom and locker room facility at Smithfield-Selma High School.
“We appreciate the Johnston County Board of Education and the County Commissioners for making Johnston County Public Schools the best it can be for our children,” said Tracey Peedin Jones, public information officer.
