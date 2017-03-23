Johnston Health materials handler known for his special delivery

Jimmy Phillips of Princeton has been named Johnston Health Ambassador of the Month. He works in the resource-management department, delivering supplies from the general store to departments throughout the hospital.
During a recent presentation, chief executive Chuck Elliott praised Phillips for being a caring, positive and conscientious employee. “He smiles, never complains and goes out of his way to make everyone feel special, sometimes by handing out pieces of chocolate,” he said.
In the post-anesthesia unit, Phillips is known for doing something extra special. If he hears a child crying after waking up from surgery, he buys a present from the gift shop and asks the staff to deliver it, Elliott said.
Phillips says he likes ensuring that departments have the right supplies at the right time. He adds that he loves children and hopes that his gifts make them feel better during their hospital stay.
Through the ambassador program, Johnston Health recognizes employees who go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees deliver quality care, foster teamwork and offer excellent service, the hospital says.
In addition to a designated month-long parking space, Phillips will receive eight hours of paid time off.
Before coming to Johnston Health, Phillips was a job coach at Johnston County Industries. Earlier, he was a manager for several years at ACE Hardware in Selma.
He and his wife, Toni, are originally from Paducah, Ky., and have lived in Princeton for the last 23 years. She is an office assistant to Dr. Russell Anderson at Johnston Health Hematology and Oncology.
The couple have three grown children and seven grandchildren.
