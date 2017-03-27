Johnston County Arts Council presents festival awards

The Johnston County Arts Council has announced the winners in its 2017 Arts and Food Festival. They are listed below by category:
Painting – Jimmy Brown, first place for “Larry”; Lori Hamilton, second place for “Megan”; Amy Beshgetoorian, third place for “Mule Team”; Loretta Langdon, honorable mention for “Back Home”; and Don Stephenson, honorable mention for “Guitar Man.”
Mixed media – Loretta Langdon, first place for “White Ducks on the Pond”; Jo Tucker, second place for “Living in the Promise Land”; Judy Boyette, third place for “Sea Stars”; Mary Jones, honorable mention for “Entangled Tentacles”; and Deborah Dawe, honorable mention for “Lollipops and Roses.”
Photography – Wayne Dockery, first place for “Cathedral Awe”; Christer Berg, second place for “The Knockout Punch”; Heidi-Lee Peach, third place for “Port Vell”; Barbie Davis, honorable mention for “Johnston County Water Tower Towns”; and Michael Todd Morrison, honorable mention for “2-Bacca.”
Pottery – Angie McClure, first place for “For Edward”; Marsha Rogers, second place for “Copper Clay Basket”; Chris Boyette, third place for “Red Bird”; Frank Grubbs, honorable mention for “Base With Three Sentinels”; and Judy Boyette, honorable mention for “Leaf.”
Best of Show went to Jimmy Brown for “Hilling Tobacco – A Tribute to Dad.”
First-place winners received $200, second place $100 and third place a gift card. Best of Show received $300.
Here are the food winners:
Best Entrée – Anthony’s Pizza &Pasta of Clayton.
Best Dessert – Sherry’s Signature Cheesecake of Clayton.
Best Presentation – Casey’s Floral and Catering Service of Princeton.
Best Side Dish – LaCocina of Smithfield.
Most Original Dish – Robbins Nest of Selma.
Best Appetizer – SoDoSoPa of Smithfield.
People’s Choice Award for Best Restaurant – Charlie’s BBQ & Grille of the Cleveland community.
