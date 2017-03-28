Volunteers to spruce up Civil War sites in NC

Volunteers will gather at Bentonville Battlefield and Bennett Place State Historic Site on Saturday as part of an effort to spruce up Civil War sites throughout the country.
The annual Park Day, sponsored by the Civil War Trust, puts people to work raking leaves, collecting trash, painting signs and other chores at more than 130 historic sites in 30 states.
Volunteers are encouraged to contact the local coordinators in advance. In North Carolina, the sites include:
▪ Bennett Place State Historic Site in Durham at 10 a.m. Volunteers will pull weeds and clear debris and may tend to trails. Contact Diane M. Smith at bennett@ncdcr.gov
▪ Bentonville Battlefield near Four Oaks at 9 a.m. Volunteers will work on the walking trail, cleaning up the Union and Confederate trench lines that were used in the March 1865 battle. Contact Amanda Brantley at amanda.brantley@ncdcr.gov
▪ First Battle of Kinston Battlefield Park in Kinston at 10 a.m. Volunteers will clear brush, clean up litter from the trails and battlefield and spruce up the interior of the historic church. Contact Jane Phillips at diamondgp@suddenlink.net
▪ New Bern Battlefield Park in New Bern at 10 a.m. Activities will include clearing brush, painting, trail maintenance and trash removal. Contact Jonathan Miller at jon.miller.newbern@gmail.com
▪ Fort Fisher State Historic Site in Kure Beach at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will help with painting, landscaping and debris and trash removal. Contact John Moseley at john.moseley@ncdcr.gov
▪ N.C. Maritime Museum in Southport at 9 a.m. Volunteers will weed, rake, prune and plant the museum’s interpretive gardens, along with removing trash around the grounds of Fort Johnston. Other activities may include polishing cannons and cleaning exhibits. Contact Lori Sanderlin at Lori.Sanderlin@ncdcr.gov
The Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro will hold its Park Day event on Saturday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m. Contact Rebecca Lowe at rebecca_lowe@partner.nps.gov
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
