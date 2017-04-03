Johnston Health employee juggles roles, new projects

When Johnston Health needed someone to roll out its new tele-sitting program last December, Crystal Reimann was the natural go-to.
In addition to managing the department of nursing administrative coordinators, she oversees patient placement and the flex pool, and leads the restraint and code strong teams. She also teaches crisis prevention and intervention to the staff.
Reimann, who has been with the hospital in Smithfield for 25 years, enjoys juggling the many roles. “I like coming to work and doing what’s needed and necessary,” she said. “I go with the flow – that’s my philosophy.”
Reimann got a tough start in life. She grew up in Elmira, N.Y., and lost both her parents at a young age. Afterward, she lived with a grandmother, who died when Reimann was 15.
With the support of a kind,mentoring neighbor, Reimann finished high school early and put herself through hairdressing school and later nursing school – all while working three jobs.
“I’ve never done anything the easy way,” she said.
It was a friend in Goldsboro who suggested that Reimann, by then married and living in Florida, consider a move to Eastern North Carolina. She eventually found the job she wanted, as a night charge nurse in an emergency department at what was then Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Reimann was recognized recently as a Johnston Health Ambassador for her commitment, servant leadership and willingness to help out with new projects. Chief executive Chuck Elliott presented the award during a Monday Morning rally.
Co-workers who nominated Reimann for the honor described her as an “amazing hybrid” of supervisor/manager/boss. “She carries a man-sized load of activities, yet she is as gentle with others and their needs as a spring breeze,” one of them wrote.
Another co-worker said Reimann’s commitment to the organization “goes above and beyond the call of duty.” Her positive attitude and work ethic are evident to all, she said.
In addition to a dedicated parking space for a month, Johnston Health Ambassadors receive eight hours of paid time off. They also are considered for selection as Ambassador of the Year, which is awarded in May.
Reimann and her husband of 12 years, Jim Jackson, live near McGee’s Crossroads. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and teaching scrapbooking. She has a grown son and two granddaughters.
