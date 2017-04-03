Johnston school employees are ‘Leading with the Heart’

During its annual “Leading with the Heart” reception, the Johnston County school system honored 52 employees for going above and beyond. They are listed below by school.
Archer Lodge Middle – Tobias Hocutt.
Benson Elementary – June Aycock.
Benson Middle – Takisha Henry.
Clayton High – Melinda Whitley.
Clayton Middle – Catherine Taylor.
Cleveland Elementary – Nicole Shepard.
Cleveland High – Joseph Capps.
Cleveland Middle – Rachel Carter.
Cooper Elementary – Kate Rizzo.
Corinth Holders High – Shelly Pinkowski.
Corinth-Holders Elementary – Vanessa Batts.
Dixon Road Elementary – Alison Deese.
East Clayton Elementary – Susan Topoly.
Four Oaks Elementary – Allison Tucker.
Four Oaks Middle – Barbara Ashworth.
Glendale-Kenly Elementary – Kelly Holland.
Johnston County Career & Technical Leadership Academy – Kelly Jones.
Johnston County Early College Academy – Sarah Holmes.
Johnston County Middle College High – Melanie Williams.
McGee’s Crossroads Elementary – Maria Rojas Castro.
McGee’s Crossroads Middle – Maria Bauza.
Meadow School – Heather Sutton.
Micro Elementary – Mandy Yelverton.
North Johnston High – Sylvia Hines.
North Johnston Middle – Teresa Richardson.
Pine Level Elementary – Angie Pike.
Polenta Elementary – Pamela Martinez.
Powhatan Elementary – Crystal Jackson.
Princeton Elementary – Hollie Heller.
Princeton Middle/High – Pat Deese.
River Dell Elementary – Jenny Hudson.
Riverwood Elementary – Laura Epting.
Riverwood Middle – Lee Ann Parrish.
Selma Elementary – Brenda Stallings.
Selma Middle – Janet Lee.
Smithfield Middle – Alex Gundler.
Smithfield-Selma High – Lisa Ivey.
South Campus High – Donna Chapman.
South Campus Middle – Evelyn Sanders.
South Johnston High – William Weaver.
South Smithfield Elementary – Jennifer Narron-Hardy.
West Clayton Elementary – Tonya Smith.
West Johnston High – Robert Cawthorn.
West Smithfield Elementary – Alejandro Ceballos.
West View Elementary – Michelle Oliver.
Wilson’s Mills Elementary – Cory Merle.
Administrative Services – Tabitha Lee.
Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability – Gladys Pineda.
Human Resources – Shannon McCleave.
Innovation and Strategic Development – Ashleigh Gibson.
Operations – Bill Wood.
Student Services – Serreda Jenkins.
