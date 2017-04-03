Business Notes: April 2

Senior living center has deficiency-free inspection
Four Oaks Senior Living had a deficiency-free inspection in March from the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, or DHSR.
Deficiencies are areas where inspectors find noncompliance with regulations; a survey with no deficiencies is rare, Four Oaks Senior Living said in a news release.
“Our staff members went above and beyond to bring Four Oaks into compliance and make the community a great place to live,” said Sandra Korzeniewski, vice president of quality assurance and regulatory compliance. “This achievement belongs to them.”
Four Oaks Senior Living came under new ownership in September 2016 and has focused on improving the community since then, according to the news release.
The annual DHSR annual inspection is unannounced and detailed. It covers all aspects of care, including staffing, residents’ rights, quality of care, dietary and environmental concerns, and more.
“Every staff member voluntarily approached us to personally say that they were working there because they wanted to
be there,” said Beverly Hawkins, a resident’s daughter. “They treated residents as they would want to be treated themselves.”
Business After Hours
The Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Storage Pros, 36 E. Edgerton St., Smithfield.
DeWayne’s wrapping up expansion
DeWayne’s in Selma is wrapping up a two-year construction project made up of a 23,500-square-foot expansion and a 9,000-square-foot renovation. The last phase is redesigning and expanding existing space into a larger women’s clothing boutique with a new checkout area.
The grand opening will take place during Fashion in Bloom, which is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
DeWayne and Tina Lee launched the business 25 years ago as DeWayne’s Country Garden, a roadside stand.
CenturyLink expanding 1 gigabit service
CenturyLink Inc. announced last week that it is continuing to expand its one-gigabit-per-second fiber optic network to residential and small-business customers in select areas of Clayton and Smithfield.
CenturyLink began offering fiber-enabled gigabit service to some business customers in Clayton and Smithfield in 2015.
Customers should call CenturyLink at 919-552-0900 to see what speeds are available to them.
