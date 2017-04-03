Clayton police seek missing teens

Town police have asked for the public’s help in finding two teens reported missing early Monday morning.
Cody Lee Jolly-Bradford, 16, and his girlfriend Christen Elizabeth Lovell, 14, were reported missing just after 3 a.m. Monday. Lovell’s family realized she was not at home and immediately called Jolly-Bradford’s home to learn he was not there either, according to Clayton police.
Police say Lovell was possibly wearing blue jeans with slits in the legs and black Nike shoes with white soles. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has short blonde hair with a patch of faded green in it.
Jolly-Bradford is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has short blond hair. He left home with two backpacks – one red and the other black and aqua. His family isn’t sure what he was wearing.
Police ask anyone with information about the teens or know where they might be to call 911, the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611 or Clayton Crime Stoppers at 919-359-8479, which accepts anonymous tips.
