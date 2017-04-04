Missing Clayton teens reported home safe

Two teens – boyfriend and girlfriend – are home safe Tuesday after having been reported missing early Monday morning, town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said.
Town police had asked for the public’s help in finding the teens.
Cody Lee Jolly-Bradford, 16, and his girlfriend Christen Elizabeth Lovell, 14, were reported missing just after 3 a.m. Monday. Lovell’s family realized she was not at home and immediately called Jolly-Bradford’s home to learn he was not there either, according to Clayton police.
