Youth Livestock Show & Sale is April 10-12

More than 125 young people are scheduled to take part in this year’s Johnston County Youth Livestock Show & Sale.
The event will take place April 10-12 at the Johnston County Livestock Arena, 520 County Home Road, Smithfield.
The young people will show steers, heifers, market hogs, market lambs and market goats. After the show, the animals will be sold to packers.
During the show, judges will score the animals on market quality and the young people on showmanship.
Steers and heifers will show at 5:30 p.m. April 10. Lambs and goats will show, respectively, at 1 and 4 p.m. April 11. Market hogs will show at 9 a.m. on April 12.
An event called “Children’s Revenge” will follow each show. In the event, adults can borrow an animal to show, with young people who have won showmanship awards in the past serving as the judges.
A 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest will take place at 8:30 a.m. April 11. Teams of youth from across the region are invited to try their hand at ranking classes of cattle, sheep, goats and hogs.
At 6 p.m. April 12, just before the sale, the event will recognize the showmanship winners, award scholarships and induct an honoree into the Johnston County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
“We anticipate awarding $7,000.00 in scholarships this year,” said Dan Wells, livestock agent with the Johnston County Cooperative Extension Service. “We hold two annual fundraisers to support scholarships and youth livestock activities, including the Show & Sale. It’s very rewarding to see young people progress through the program and set their sights on higher education.”
More than 200 buyers support the sale each year. “The community support for the sale is outstanding,” Wells said. “And as long as a child submits their record books and works at the program fundraisers, they receive 100 percent of their sale proceeds, with no commission withheld.”
The sale grossed more than $150,000.00 in 2016.
