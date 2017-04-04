Restaurant fundraiser supports Partnership for Children

Michael and Betsy Grannis, owners of the Clayton Steakhouse, played host recently to the eighth annual Clayton Steakhouse fundraiser for the Partnership for Children.
The event, the Grannises said, supports the importance of quality early childhood education and experiences in Johnston County.
Quality business is critical to a quality community, and important to that recipe is philanthropy, the couple said.
“We absolutely love Clayton and all the folks in Johnston County,” Michael Grannis said. “Without their patronage through the years we would not be able to do what we do in this community. We love this community so much, and it is an honor to give back to it whenever and however we can.”
The Partnership for Children welcomed the restaurant’s support. “The Clayton Steakhouse experience is nothing short of first class, and we thank Michael and Betsy for providing such a quality business in Johnston County,” the partnership said in a news release.
“The Partnership for Children is committed to improving the quality of life for all children,” the news release added. “With proven results, children are becoming more successful students in school. We know this is important to their future and the future of our growing community.”
