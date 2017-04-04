Sixth-grader wins Southside science fair

Sixth-grader Stephen Blasko was the overall winner in this year’s science fair at Southside Christian School
Here are all of the winners by grade:
Eighth grade, earth science – first place, Kathryn Byrd, for a project called “Cloud Coverage”; second place, Abigail Fiebelkorn, “Tornado”; and third place, Levi Sweat, “Earthquake: Brace Yourself.”
Seventh grade, life science – first place, Raegan Shepherd, “Memory Game: Animal Style”; second place, Aubrey Winstead, “Testing Texting 1-2-3”; and third place, Eliana Gianopulos, “Friends of a Feather Flock to Sunflower.”
Sixth grade, general science – first place, Stephen Blasko, “Onion DNA Extraction”; second place, Tristan O’Neal, “Beat the Heat”; and third place, Cole Roberts, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”
Fifth grade, plants – first place, Sarah Laughlin, “Water on the Flip Side”; second place, Jonathan Fairfield, “Where the Green Grass Grows”; and third place, Maddy Sutphin, “Watts the Temperature.”
Fourth grade, simple machines – first place, Michael Love, “Ping Pong Showdown”; second place, Abby Hobbs, “Catapult Mania”; and third place, Eva Winstead, “Rockin’ Racecars.”
Judges were Dr. Luke Borst, an assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University; Eric O’Neil, a technician at Premier Commercial Security; Angie Sutphin, a radiology technologist and manager of the Garner and Smithfield offices of Wake Radiology; Tom Lattin, a meteorologist and owner of Over the Rainbow Balloon “AD”ventures; Jennifer Barbour, a master naturalist; and Matt Shouse, an assembly and test technician for GE Aviation.
