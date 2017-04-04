Johnston County

April 4, 2017 4:55 PM

Sixth-grader wins Southside science fair

FROM NEWS RELEASE

Sixth-grader Stephen Blasko was the overall winner in this year’s science fair at Southside Christian School

Here are all of the winners by grade:

Eighth grade, earth science – first place, Kathryn Byrd, for a project called “Cloud Coverage”; second place, Abigail Fiebelkorn, “Tornado”; and third place, Levi Sweat, “Earthquake: Brace Yourself.”

Seventh grade, life science – first place, Raegan Shepherd, “Memory Game: Animal Style”; second place, Aubrey Winstead, “Testing Texting 1-2-3”; and third place, Eliana Gianopulos, “Friends of a Feather Flock to Sunflower.”

Sixth grade, general science – first place, Stephen Blasko, “Onion DNA Extraction”; second place, Tristan O’Neal, “Beat the Heat”; and third place, Cole Roberts, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

Fifth grade, plants – first place, Sarah Laughlin, “Water on the Flip Side”; second place, Jonathan Fairfield, “Where the Green Grass Grows”; and third place, Maddy Sutphin, “Watts the Temperature.”

Fourth grade, simple machines – first place, Michael Love, “Ping Pong Showdown”; second place, Abby Hobbs, “Catapult Mania”; and third place, Eva Winstead, “Rockin’ Racecars.”

Judges were Dr. Luke Borst, an assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University; Eric O’Neil, a technician at Premier Commercial Security; Angie Sutphin, a radiology technologist and manager of the Garner and Smithfield offices of Wake Radiology; Tom Lattin, a meteorologist and owner of Over the Rainbow Balloon “AD”ventures; Jennifer Barbour, a master naturalist; and Matt Shouse, an assembly and test technician for GE Aviation.

Related content

Johnston County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Local chicken rental reps live in Zebulon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos