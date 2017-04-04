Raffle raises money for FFA scholarship endowment at South Johnston

Alumni of the FFA program at South Johnston High School continue to raise money for a scholarship endowment.
The endowment now stands at $25,000 after a reverse raffle. Five ticket holders shared the $3,000 grand prize.
In addition to raffle proceeds, the endowment includes financial support from House-Autry Mills and community members.
In all, FFA alumni sold 350 raffle tickets. Each ticket was good for two meals and a chance to win the grand prize.
“It is great to see our community come together to support agricultural education and FFA,” said Edward Olive, president of the South Johnston FFA alumni group. “The national FFA organization provides great opportunities for students through leadership, personal and career development and agriculture. We are excited to support those opportunities and to help students reach their goal of attending college.”
Already, South Johnston awards two $500 FFA scholarships annually to graduating seniors. The money, in memory of former South High FFA adviser Clarence Warren, comes from Mule City Specialty Feeds in Benson.
