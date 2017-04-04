Johnston Health ambassador passionate about sterilization process

Heida Moore of Princeton has been named a Johnston Health Ambassador of the Month. She is supervisor of the hospital’s sterile-processing department.
During a recent presentation, chief executive Chuck Elliott said Moore leads a department whose work is largely behind the scenes yet so important to patient safety.
“She has a positive attitude, a commitment to doing the right thing and a desire to assist and teach,” Elliott said. “When she sees a process that could or should be improved, she brings it to our attention, even though it may lead to additional work for her department.”
Moore started as a technician in the department eight years ago and accepted a promotion to supervisor in 2014. Before to her stint with Johnston Health, she worked in retail and in children’s day care.
“I like the challenges of the work,” Moore said. “I love the organization and our team. They’re a great group of people all the way around.”
The department is made up of a dozen employees. Their role is to sterilize the instruments and scopes used in procedures and surgeries, which range from endoscopies to breast biopsies to complex surgeries such as joint replacements.
Through the ambassador program, Johnston Health recognizes employees who go above and beyond the call of duty. They deliver quality care, foster teamwork and offer excellent service.
In addition to a designated month-long parking space, Moore will receive eight hours of paid time off.
She and her husband, Chester, have a grown son and a grandson.
