Johnston passport services earn high marks from State Department

The U.S. State Department has given the Johnston County Register of Deeds Office high marks for its passport services.
“Our ... employees do an outstanding job for the citizens of Johnston County and surrounding areas,” said Craig Olive, registrar of deeds.
To participate in the passport program, Register of Deeds passport agents are required to pass mandatory certification each year. Also, the office is subject to annual inspections to assure compliance with policies and procedures.
Since the program’s inception here, the Johnston County Register of Deeds Office has processed 4,700 passports and taken 2,614 passport photos.
“We are a one-stop shop for obtaining a passport,” Olive said. “In addition to processing the paperwork, we also take the required picture for the passport. This makes it more convenient for the customers by eliminating an additional step they would have to do with other agencies.”
Since May 15, 2015, the passport division has added $166,075 to the county’s general fund, Olive said. “Not only are we providing this service to the public, we are also adding another income source for the county,” je said.
The Johnston County operation is under the umbrella of the Charleston Passport Center and Passport Services.
“(We) are extremely proud of Johnston County’s excellent work and grateful for its service not only to the Department of State but to the community,” said Tim Wiesnet, director of the Charleston Passport Center.
For U.S. passport information, call 919-209-8327.
