Honor Roll: Career & Technical Academy

The Johnston County Career & Technical Leadership Academy has announced its Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of school.
Principal List
Grade 9 – Caison Bates, Malakhi Boyd, Monica Branagan, Kyndall Foy, Jhovanna Franco, Elizabeth Hall, Nathaniel Pennington, Gabriella Pierre-Louis, Karen Saavedra Salomon, Mariana Salgado and Leniya Thomas.
Honor Roll
Grade 9 – Kelly Bell, Mariah Benton, Norma Bravo-Lopez, Aimee Chard, David Garcia, Cody Garland, Michaellynn Gautier, Destiny Graham, Mogan Howell, Cassidy Justice, Allison Langston, Tristan Lee, Elvin Mardiaga Gutierrez, Chloe McNeece, Faith McNeil, Alexander Michael, Jenna Parker, Floritzell Recendiz-Lerma, Chelsey Reyes, Zhaheim Smith, Katelynn Williams, December Williams and Arianna Yarborough.
