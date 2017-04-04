Johnston Girl Scouts explore nature

Johnston County Girl Scouts explored the outdoors and learned about leading women in the environmental field at the annual Earth Works event.
The event, which served girls in grades 2-12, included activities such as exploring nature, learning about leading women who improve the planet every day, taking care of the on-site garden and learning how to make the planet a better place. These types of outdoor activities are designed to promote inventiveness and help girls seek stronger challenges and become better problem solvers.
According to the Girl Scout Research Institute, through Girl Scouting, girls see the Earth as their home – making these kinds of leadership activities and opportunities a core piece of building girls of courage, confidence and character.
Whether girls are learning about endangered wildlife, developing creative recycling projects or working toward a grade-level award, girls focus on care, conservation and responsibility for the planet.
“Girl Scouts allows girls to connect and become aware of the world around them as they develop environmental stewardship and discover new outdoor adventures,” said Keli Diewalk, camp program and outdoor education executive with N.C. Coastal Pines Girl Scouts. “When girls participate in Girl Scout activities, they are more likely to take action to protect the environment and make the world a better place.”
By providing hands-on environmental learning experiences, girls develop a lifelong understanding of the world and a richer understanding around the importance of its care and conservation, Girl Scouting said in a news release. Many girls carry these lessons and experiences with them as they influence and shape their leadership experience both as a Girl Scout and as member of society.
