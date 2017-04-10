Johnston schools salute outstanding employees

The Johnston County school system recently honored educators who work outside of the classroom.
A reception March 16 saluted itinerant teachers and related services, media specialists, school counselors and graduation coaches, and school support.
“Our greatest asset and resource are our people,” said Superintendent Ross Renfrow. “Events like these just show how truly great they are. When you have great people partnered with students, great things happen.”
Below are this year’s honorees by category:
Itinerant teacher/related services – physical therapist Brandy Bjorklund, occupational therapist Sherri Creech, speech therapist Anita Pack and speech therapist Renee Strickland.
School counselor/graduation coach – Chesley Breitenbach of Cleveland Middle, Lauren Brown of Riverwood Elementary, Jessica Druzak of Clayton High, LaWanda Garcia of Archer Lodge Middle, Latissa Hampton of South Johnston High, Amy Hasick of Cleveland Middle, Briana Hines of Cleveland Elementary, Betsy Jenks of Clayton High, Lynne McAbier of Glendale-Kenly Elementary, Katherine Moynihan of McGee’s Crossroads Middle, Brandy Peters of South Johnston High, Suzanne Puckett of Cooper Elementary, Tabitha Ward of South Johnston High and Melinda Whitley of Clayton High.
Media specialist – Nicole Branch of Smithfield-Selma High, R. Michele Byrd of Cooper Elementary, Angela Causby of Archer Lodge Middle, Yvette Davis of West Johnston High, Stephanie Haumont of South Johnston High, Valerie Howell of North Johnston High, Samantha Lam of West Clayton Elementary, Emily Vann of Four Oaks Elementary and Angela West of Riverwood Elementary.
School support – digital-learning specialist Pam Batchelor, behavior specialist Curtis Bradshaw, school nurse Lisa Denning, school psychologist Tracy Dotterman, digital-learning specialist David Hinrichs, social worker Serreda Jenkins, social worker Susan Kelly, school psychologist Dan McGrogan, school psychologist Jodie Meer, social worker Michele Norman, lead media specialist Heather Pennica, personalized learning specialist Jennifer Roberts and data-analysis specialist Katie Wall.
Employees of the Year in each category were Sherri Creech, Yvette Davis, LaWanda Garcia and David Hinrichs.
