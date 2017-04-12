I-40 crash victim identified as 11-year-old Raleigh boy

A boy who died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County was identified Wednesday as 11-year-old Isiah Jones of Raleigh, and the State Highway Patrol said he was in a car that made a U-turn across the median, was hit by an SUV and a tractor-trailer and burst into flame.
Isiah was in a Nissam Murano driven by Angela Jones, 32, and Daniel Jones, 9, troopers said. They were taken to the Jaycees Burn Center at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Sgt. Michael Baker, a highway patrol spokesman, said Angela Jones had serious injuries. Daniel’s injuries were minor, he said.
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near the 322 mile marker on the interstate, east of the N.C. 210 interchange and west of rest areas on both sides.
The Murano was going east when it made the U-turn, Baker said.
Troopers determined it was hit from behind by a Hyundai Tucson, then hit a guardrail and went into the westbound lanes, Baker said.
A Toyota Highlander and the tractor-trailer hit the Murano on that side of the highway, Baker said.
The highway patrol says it is illegal for unauthorized vehicles to use the gravel turnarounds seen in medians along interstate highways.
Troopers were continuing the investigation, Baker said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572
