Man faces child-sex charges in Clayton
A five-year investigation spanning two states has ended in the arrest of a man on child-sex changes.
Earlier this month, Clayton police detectives, with the help of Arkansas state police, arrested Aaron Benjamin Hawn, 24, of Kensett, Ark. He is charged with three counts of a sexual offense with a child and five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
In a news release, Clayton police said they suspect Hawn of committing sexual offenses against two 13-year-olds. The incidents, police said, happened in 2012 and 2013 in two Clayton homes. Police said Hawn was not related to the girls but knew their families.
The girls came forward in 2015 and 2016, police said.
Johnston man faces felony peeping charge
A Johnston County man was arrested Tuesday at an Old Navy store in Raleigh and charged with felony secret peeping because, police said, he was using a cell phone camera to take photo of a woman in a dressing room.
Raleik Joshua Goodwin, 21, of Clayton was arrested about 4:45 p,m, in a shopping center at 5900 Poyner Anchor Lane, records said.
A magistrate who set Goodwin’s bail at $150,000 noted that a 2016 indictment on charges of second-degree forcible sexual offense, kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery against him is pending.
Court calendars showed Goodwin is due to appear this week on those charges.
11-year-old dies in car crash
A boy who died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County was identified Wednesday as 11-year-old Isiah Jones of Raleigh, and the State Highway Patrol said he was in a car that made a U-turn across the median and was hit by an SUV and tractor-trailer rig before bursting into flames.
Isiah was in a Nissan Murano driven by Angela Jones, 32, troopers said. Daniel Jones, 9, was also a passenger. They were taken to the Jaycees Burn Center at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Sgt. Michael Baker, a highway patrol spokesman, said Angela Jones had serious injuries. Daniel’s injuries were minor, he said.
The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near the 322 mile marker on the interstate, east of the N.C. 210 interchange and west of rest areas on both sides.
The Murano was going east when it made the U-turn, Baker said.
Troopers determined it was hit from behind by a Hyundai Tucson, then hit a guardrail and went into the westbound lanes, Baker said.
A Toyota Highlander and the tractor-trailer rig hit the Murano on that side of the highway, Baker said.
The highway patrol says it is illegal for unauthorized vehicles to use the gravel turnarounds seen in medians along interstate highways.
The Hyundai’s driver, Kaitlin Brundidge, 20, of Garner, and a passenger, Jennifer Brundidge, 48, also of Garner, were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Troopers were continuing the investigation, Baker said.
Daughtry elected to UNC Board of Governors
Former N.C. Rep. Leo Daughtry of Smithifeld has been elected to a term on the UNC Board of Governors.
Rep. Donna White of, who succeeded Daughtry in the N.C. House, and Rep. Ted Davis of Wilmington nominated Daughtry, a Smithfield attorney and businessman.
“It was my honor to co-nominate Leo for this position, and I thank him for all he has done and will continue to do for North Carolina,” White said.
Planning board to hear PUD request
The Johnston County Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the courthouse in Smithfield. Among other things, the board will consider a request for a planned-unit development on 162 acres along McLeMore, Matthews and Cleveland roads in Cleveland Township.
Also, the board will hear a request for a self-storage facility on 5.4 acres on Church Road near N.C. 50 in Pleasant Grove Township.
Johnston schools make personnel moves
The Johnston County Board of Education has made a number of personnel moves.
Superintendent Ross Renfrow received a contract extension through June 30, 2020.
Three of Renfrow’s lieutenants have new roles in his administration. They are Eddie Price, deputy superintendent; Dolores Gill, chief of staff; and Brian Vetrano, chief of human capital. All receive three-year contracts.
Also, Crystal Roberts is returning to the school system as chief of communication and engagement. And a new hire is Marcus Green, principal of Lab School.
