UNC Primary & Urgent Care opens in Clayton

Johnston Medical Associates of Clayton has a new name and a new home.
The practice, now known as UNC Primary & Urgent Care, has moved to the N.C. 42 West medical corridor anchored by Johnston Health’s Clayton hospital, which opened in 2009 as an outpatient medical center before becoming a full-service hospital in 2015.
In addition to a new home, the practice now offers urgent care, a more-affordable alternative to an emergency room visit.
“Johnston Health’s affiliation with UNC Health Care has brought many advantages to the patients of Johnston County,” said Johnston Health CEO Chuck Elliott. “Our ability to add needed physicians in our community is one of them.”
The new practice is part of the UNC Physicians Network (UNCPN), which offers a full range of primary care and specialty services through more than 50 practices and 200 providers in 15 counties.
“We know that patients want care that’s easy to access and close to home,” said Dr. Vince Hoellerich, chief executive of UNC Physicians Network. “We are proud to continue to partner with Johnston Health to expand services in Johnston County to meet the needs of the area’s residents.”
The Physicians Network, in conjunction with Johnston Health, is in discussions to add other specialty-physician practices at or near the Johnston Health Clayton campus later this year. Those practices include gastroenterology, urology, and ear, nose and throat.
The staff at UNC Primary & Urgent Care in Clayton includes Dr. Mark Bowling; Dr. Mai Trang Nguyen; Anna Bruton, a nurse practitioner; Melissa Goss, a licensed clinical social worker; Karla Patria, a registered dietician; David Moes, a family nurse practitioner; and Maria Offner, a physician’s assistant.
Primary-care services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Urgent care is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The practice is located at 34 Healthpark Way, Suite 100, Clayton.
For more information, or to make an appointment, call 919-585-8850 or go to www.uncpn.com.
