West Johnston teacher a Champion for Student Success

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction has named Amanda Fisher a Champion for Student Success at West Johnston High School, where she teaches career and technical education.
During an awards luncheon March 22, DPI recognized Fisher for demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to student success, exemplifying leadership in education and making a significant impact on students. She was one of two teachers statewide to receive the honor this year.
According to DPI, teachers who receive the award must help guide students to reach their full potential, be an instructional leader who provides inspiration and support to students and staff, be a positive and active member of the community, and be an excellent communicator who advocates for the school and district.
West Johnston High graduate Veronica McLean, who now studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, nominated Fisher for the award.
“An important aspect of Mrs. Fisher’s interactions with students is her natural ability to connect with them and understand what is needed for their individual success,” McLean said. “She also has the ability to provide just the right amount of structure yet allow the student some independence, whether it be in the classroom, on the tennis court or in one of her many clubs.”
In addition to teaching, Fisher serves as adviser for Future Business Leaders of America, Students Against Destructive Decisions and JoCo Teen Drivers. She also coaches the girls’ tennis team at West Johnston.
