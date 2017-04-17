Johnston County

April 17, 2017 10:22 AM

JCC recognized for support of military employees

FROM NEWS RELEASE

Johnston Community College has received the Above and Beyond Award from the N.C. Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

David Oliver, a JCC networking instructor and recently retired member of the U.S. Army Reserves, served in Iraq in 2006 and Afghanistan in 2012 while employed at JCC. A native of Erwin, Oliver served a total of 24 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He has taught at JCC for 17 years.

Oliver and JCC President David Johnson accepted the award during a recognition banquet March 25 at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott.

“I was humbled to accept the Above and Beyond Award on behalf of JCC,” Johnson said. “I told the attendees, we often describe ourselves at JCC as a family. This award represents how we take care of our family. What an honor to accept an award of appreciation from those who take care of us so well.”

