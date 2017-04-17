Johnston County sewer line bursts, spilling 250,000 gallons

An estimated 250,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled from a ruptured pipe in the western part of Johnston County on Sunday morning, and about 125,000 gallons made it into Swift Creek, a tributary of the Neuse River.
The cause of the break is still being investigated, said county public works director Chandra Coats, but early indications are gases from the sewer built up and broke the line along Cornwallis Road near the Cleveland community. Coats said cleanup and repair efforts continued Monday and that the line should be fixed Monday afternoon.
The line was installed within the last five years, Coats said. The public works department discovered the break Sunday morning, Coats said, and shut the line off within two hours. Sewage from the line was diverted to a parallel line on Cornwallis Road, and the Town of Clayton began accepting some of the system’s wastewater for treatment, Coats said. The 250,000 gallons spilled from the line accounts for about 5 percent of the five to six million gallons the county treats each day.
Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources characterized the spill as significant and are aiding in the investigation and cleanup effort. Coats said her department is testing the water in Swift Creek up and downstream of the spill to help determine the risk to wildlife and water quality. By Monday afternoon, Johnston County had filled seven tanker trucks with reclaimed waste, but Coats said that accounts for only about 22,000 gallons of the total spill.
“We wish (the spill) were a lower volume, but we were able to identify the break rather quickly and because of redundancy in our system we were able to continue moving the wastewater to our treatment facility,” Coats said.
Coats said that the county would examine the line near the break for any other potential failures.
