School Notes: April 19

Corinth Holders seniors wins ECU scholarship
Corinth Holders High senior Phoenix Little has received the Social Science Scholar scholarship and been named an East Carolina Scholar for the East Carolina University class of 2021.
Through the scholarship, Little is granted Early Assurance to the Brody School of Medicine upon completion of her undergraduate degree.
Little is one of 20 students joining the university in August as an EC Scholar. The EC Scholars Program is the most prestigious award program offered at ECU, according to the university.
Through the EC Scholars Program, Little will receive money to cover full tuition, room and board, a stipend for study abroad, research internship placement alongside faculty and graduate students, and other enrichment opportunities.
Little plans to major in neuroscience and psychology, and she hopes to ultimately become a neurosurgeon.
Johnston schools compete in culinary contest
Two Johnston County high schools competed in the 2017 N.C. ProStart Invitational, a culinary-arts and restaurant-management competition.
Cleveland High School placed second in the culinary division. Smithfield-Selma High School was fifth in the management division.
Student from Princeton earns graduate degree
Todd Francis Forgette of Princeton has graduated from Longwood University in Farmville, Va., where he earned a graduate degree in graduate professional endorsement.
