Partnership for Children plans week of activities for families

The Johnston County Partnership for Children has scheduled a number of family-friendly events in celebration of the Week of the Young Child. Here’s the schedule:
April 24 – Music Monday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Selma, 1406-A S. Pollock St.; and 10 a.m.-noon in Benson, 319 S. Elm St. Sing, dance, celebrate and learn.
April 25 – Tasty Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Selma. Learn how to create healthy, no-bake snacks with your children.
April 26 – Work Together Wednesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Selma and 10 a.m.-noon in Benson. In Selma, families will work in the Discovery Forest; in Benson, they will tackle a beautification project.
April 27 – Artsy Thursday, 1-3 p.m. in Selma. Learn how to turn recycled products into art projects.
April 28 – Family Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Selma. Get to know other families in an open play setting.
For more information, or to register for activities, call Brittany Harrell at 919-975-2519 or email her bharrell@pfcjc.org.
