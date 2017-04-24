Johnston’s Teacher Job Fair draws over 250 applicants

More than 250 job hopefuls attended the Johnston County school system’s Teacher Job Fair April 22 at West Johnston High School.
School leaders expect the district will grow by 400 students next year, and those students will need teachers.
During the job fair, applicants met with principals and human resource administrators to fill upcoming vacancies created by retirement, job transfers and the demand for more teaching staff.
Superintendent Ross Renfrow said he was impressed with the quality of the applicants, who returned the compliment.“I have heard repeatedly from the participants that they are impressed with the warmth and welcoming attitude, the family atmosphere that they have experienced during their visit here today,” he said. “That is due to our teachers, assistant principals and principals.”
“A great day,” Renfrow added. “This is good for the Johnston County Public Schools.”
Chief Personnel Officer Brian Vetrano said more than 330 candidates from 16 states registered for the event. That number included job hopefuls from Illinois, New Jersey, Utah and California.
“We are very pleased with the turnout today,” Vetrano said. “We strengthened our recruitment efforts this year in order for our principals to be able to hire the best individuals to support learning within the classroom.”
Alexander Lloyd, a candidate from Illinois, drove 12 hours to Johnston County. “Johnston County feels like home, and it seems like a great area to come to live,” he said. “I have heard great things about the school district.”
Donato Scudiro and Samantha Scudiro, father and daughter educators, traveled from New York. “North Carolina is on the cuff of technology and is actively changing education,” Donato Scudiro said. “Johnston County is a growing area, and it is evident they are enthused about students and learning.”
Samantha Scudiro added: “The teachers are very friendly here. They seem willing to take you under their wing and work collaboratively.”
