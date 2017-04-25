Johnston County

April 25, 2017 7:24 PM

Johnston County schools open 2 hours late Wednesday

By Richard Stradling

SMITHFIELD

Johnston County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday because of poor road conditions following this week’s storm.

More than 50 roads were either damaged or still flooded from the record rains that fell on the Triangle. Schools officials say the delay will allow bus drivers to see roads better and be prepared for any problems that may arise overnight.

As flood waters receded in other parts of the Triangle, the Neuse River was still rising in Johnston County and not expected to crest at Smithfield until Wednesday afternoon.

