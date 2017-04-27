News Briefs: April 30

Construction worker wins $1,000 a day for life
German Gomez of Selma is the second ever Lucky for Life player in North Carolina to win the top prize of $1,000 a Day for Life. He said he planned to use the money to take care of his family.
Gomez purchased the winning ticket, which beat odds of 1 in 30.8 million, at the 7th Street Marketplace on East Market Street in Smithfield.
Winners of the Lucky for Life top prize have the option to claim it as an annuity guaranteed for the rest of the winner’s life – or at least 20 years to the winner’s estate or heirs. Gomez, who works in construction, opted for a one-time lump sum and took home $3.7 million.
Johnston Health earns highest safety rating
Johnston Health, which has hospitals in Smithfield and Clayton, has earned an “A” safety grade from The Leapfrog Group for the second time in the past two years. The rating highlights the health care system’s commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that strives to bring safety, quality and affordability to health care in the United States by promoting transparency. Johnston Health was one of 823 hospitals to receive an “A” grade, ranking it the safest hospitals in the United States.
“Patient safety comes first at Johnston Health,” said Chuck Elliott, president and chief executive of Johnston Health. “Every day, our dedicated employees and medical providers work hard to ensure that we’re providing a safe environment and expert care for our patients.”
The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.
This is the latest top rating for Johnston Health, which has also received quality recognitions from such organizations as the Joint Commission and iVantage Health Analytics.
To see Johnston Health’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, go to hospitalsafetygrade.org or follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook. Consumers can also download the free Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mobile app for Apple and Android devices.
Ham & Yam at Top 20 event
The Southeast Tourism Society has named the Ham & Yam Festival a Top 20 event in the Southeast for May 2017.
Ham & Yam is Saturday, May 6, in downtown Smithfield.
The Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 festival and event awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is online at EscapeToTheSoutheast.com.
Johnston County is the No. 1 producer of sweet potatoes in the United States and is home to a number of ham producers. At Ham & Yam, attendees can dine on barbecue, country ham biscuits, hot dogs, sweet potato fries and desserts. Scores of booths offer face painters, local nonprofits and vendors selling everything from garden flags to handbags. The family event keeps crowds entertained with performances on multiple stages, children’s games, carnival rides and pig races. and a petting zoo.
“The Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Festival and Event list is an excellent guide for the Southeast’s visitors, residents and travel writers,” said Bill Hardman, chief executive of the Southeast Tourism Society.
For more information on this year’s Ham & Yam festival, go to www.hamandyam.com.
15-minute parking
The Town of Smithfield has installed to 15-minute parking signs in the 100 block of South Third St.
The Downtown Smithfield Development Corp. requested the signs.
EMS to hold annual meeting
Johnston County EMS will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the conference room in the Johnston County Emergency Services office conference room.
