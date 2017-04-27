Police trying to ID body of man found dead in Neuse River

Police released information about a man whose body was found dead in the Neuse River on Tuesday in the hopes someone will help identify him.
A N.C. Department of Transportation crew found the body while working to remove debris from around the support columns of the U.S. 301 bridge over the river south of Smithfield on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, which completed a preliminary autopsy but was unable to identify the man. The death was not related to the recent rain and flooding, police said Thursday.
The man was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and had a black and red tattoo on the upper right arm and shoulder. The tattoo was possibly a “tribal design,” Smithfield police Capt. R. Sheppard said in a news release.
Smithfield police ask anyone who may know the man’s identity to call the department’s tip line at 919-989-8835. Callers can remain anonymous or go to www.smithfield-nc.com/page/policeanonymoustip.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
