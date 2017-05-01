Business Notes: May 3

Nestle brings cafe to Smithfield outlets
A Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has joined the lineup at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive in Smithfield.
The shop offers freshly baked cookies, cookie cakes, hand-decorated brownies, ice cream and coffee. Malcolm and LaTonya Pratt are the franchise owners.
“I can’t tell you how excited we are to bring all of these delicious treats to the Carolina Premium Outlets,” Malcolm Pratt said. “After a busy shopping day, we’ll be here waiting with great coffee, freshly baked cookies and a warm, welcoming environment.”
Clayton chamber has busy May
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Clayton Chiropractic, 201 E. Main St., Clayton. The chamber’s next Coffee & Conversations is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the chamber office, 301 E. Main St. Also, the chamber is selling tickets for its reverse raffle May 18 at Deep River Brewing. To purchase tickets, call 919-553-6352.
Banks report higher earnings
Four Oaks Fincorp, the holding company for Four Oaks Bank & Trust, has reported quarterly net income of $1.2 million, or 18 cents a cents. That’s up from $831,000, or 13 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.
Smithfield-based KS Bank, meanwhile, has reported first-quarter earnings for $603,000, or 46 cents a share. A year ago, first-quarter earnings were $435,000, or 33 cents a share.
Small-business seminars
Johnston Community College has scheduled the following small-business seminars. To register, call 919-209-2224 or 919-209-2015, send an email to sbc@mail.johnstoncc.edu or go to johnstoncc.edu/continuing-education/small-business-center.aspx.
Intro to QuickBooks Part 1 – 6-9 p.m. Monday, May 8. This two-part session will show how to use QuickBooks in a small business.
Food Trucks, Food Trailers and Vendor Carts – What You Should Know – 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. Rules, regulations and ServSafe can be confusing. This seminar will offer an overview of these subjects.
Can You Have Investors or Go Fund Me for Your Small Business? – 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Many schemes supposedly raise money to start or run a small business. Hear from an expert on what is legal and how to research financing options for a small business.
Workers’ Compensation – What You Should Know About It – 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. This seminar covers who needs workers’ compensation insurance, the purpose of workers’ compensation insurance and the consequences of getting caught without it.
How to Qualify and Become a HUBZone Small Business – 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. Join representatives from the state’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses to learn about public sector contracting opportunities for HUB-certified firms.
