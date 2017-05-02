Clayton firefighters rescue trapped dog ‘Jack’ from river

Jack is soaked, but safe, Clayton officials said Tuesday.
Firefighters from the C-shift rescued Jack, a German shepherd who was trapped about 10 feet down an embankment of the Neuse River, tangled in vines Tuesday morning.
The area of water the dog was caught in was a calm pool on the side of the river where it connects to a creek. Jack’s owner was letting him and another dog swim in the creek area.
The fire crew lowered engineer Bryan Belvin down the embankment, where he was able to cut away vines that had wrapped around Jack’s legs and tail. The crew then hauled Belvin and Jack up the embankment.
“No day is the same, no call is routine and no dog is left behind!” the town wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
