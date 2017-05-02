Johnston County

May 02, 2017 4:43 PM

Clayton firefighters rescue trapped dog ‘Jack’ from river

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CLAYTON

Jack is soaked, but safe, Clayton officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters from the C-shift rescued Jack, a German shepherd who was trapped about 10 feet down an embankment of the Neuse River, tangled in vines Tuesday morning.

The area of water the dog was caught in was a calm pool on the side of the river where it connects to a creek. Jack’s owner was letting him and another dog swim in the creek area.

The fire crew lowered engineer Bryan Belvin down the embankment, where he was able to cut away vines that had wrapped around Jack’s legs and tail. The crew then hauled Belvin and Jack up the embankment.

“No day is the same, no call is routine and no dog is left behind!” the town wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield

Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield 1:06

Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield
Local chicken rental reps live in Zebulon 1:01

Local chicken rental reps live in Zebulon
Matthew flooding collapses Smith Road 1:39

Matthew flooding collapses Smith Road

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos